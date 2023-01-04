Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 4

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 11:01 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 4
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 4.

A record year for paramedics at Medavie West, how Metric Design integrates differing views into a renovation, and clearing snow-clogged Saskatoon streets.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Record year for calls in 2022 for Medavie Health Services: Medic Minute

Medavie Health Services West paramedics responded to a record number of calls during 2022.

The number of narcan doses administered was also up.

Troy Davies reviews the numbers, including an increase in pediatric calls for children 12 and under.

Record year for calls in 2022 for Medavie Health Services

Integrating differing views in renovations: Décor and Design

One challenge Tamara Bowman says designers face is bringing two views together to make a space work for a couple.

The creative director at Metric Design says it is all about compromise and ensuring a budget is in place.

Bowman looks at how designers can help merge competing ideas together in Décor and Design.

Integrating differing views in renovations: Décor and Design

Crews continue to clear snow-clogged Saskatoon streets

Saskatoon is still digging out from a pair of powerful winter storms that dropped more than a foot of snow over the span of about 72 hours.

The snow-clogged residential roadways are keeping local traffic from getting through, including some emergency vehicles.

City Coun. Hillary Gough has details on the clean-up efforts and the possible impact on the snow removal budget if there are more snow events.

Crews continue to clear snow-clogged Saskatoon streets

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Déjà vu, another sunny and seasonal day — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 4, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 4
