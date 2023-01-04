Narcan doses and EMS responses up across the board in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

EMS responses and pediatric calls were at all-time highs in Saskatoon for paramedics in 2022.

That’s according to Medavie Health Services West, which says it had 40,408 total EMS responses for the year. That compares with 39,836 in 2021, and 33,141 in 2020.

“We knew we were up and we’re going to continue to rise,” said Troy Davies, director of public affairs for Medavie Health Service West.

“It wasn’t quite the increase that we saw last year, just due to the fact with the COVID lockdown, I think things really skyrocketed for us.”

He said call volumes are up across the country, but added that Medavie is communicating with the Ministry of Health to try and combat these calls.

Stats from Medavie Health Services West show Narcan doses also rose for the 2022 year, rising to 651 doses, compared with 604 in 2021, and 460 in 2020.

The year “2019 was pretty much the catch mark where we saw things take off; from mental health, to depression, to overdose calls is what we’re seeing.”

Davies said he was optimistic about the pilot program it has in place.

“We did identify this last year, when we saw a huge increase from 460 to 604 Narcan doses we were giving. So to see that we’ve only given 50 more doses (in 2022) shows that our new partnerships and programs that we’re using are working.”

Davies added that Narcan kits are being given out through their ambulances. The stats show an average 35 to 40 Narcan kits are restocked monthly.

Medavie Health Services West said pediatric calls were also on the rise, jumping up to 1,913 calls compared with 1,309 for kids aged 12 and under in 2021.

Davies said those numbers could be up due to a number of factors.

“We looked at the numbers and it’s not a COVID thing, it’s not a flu thing. It’s just a lot of sick kids (in 2022).”

Davies said that Medavie has been working on ways to mitigate the number of patients being taken to already struggling emergency rooms, adding that it has been expanding the use of community paramedics.

He said that community paramedics have been in place for about four years, working in areas like long-term care, but added that Medavie has been expanding its role to work in places like the Saskatoon Tribal Council Wellness Centre or the Health Bus.