Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain in the forecast for Barrie and Collingwood

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 9:24 am
Sparrows sit on ice covered branches in Mississauga, Ont. on Monday December 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski. View image in full screen
Sparrows sit on ice covered branches in Mississauga, Ont. on Monday December 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski. JPM djs

People may be in for a slippery day with Environment Canada calling for freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas Wednesday.

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement that says patchy, freezing rain is possible for the morning and Wednesday night.

The area is at risk of freezing rain, with light ice accretion up to a few millimetres possible into the night, the weather agency said.

Read more: Private funeral in Barrie, Ont. to be held Wednesday morning for slain OPP officer

“Rain or drizzle continues this morning,” said Environment Canada said in a statement on Wednesday. “There is potential for temperatures over higher terrain to fall below freezing, giving a risk of local freezing rain or freezing drizzle.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

The weather agency said rain will move into the area Wednesday afternoon and may transition to a period of freezing rain over an area of higher terrain.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any freezing rain is expected to transition to periods of light snow by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any accumulations are expected to be minor,” Environment Canada said.

The weather agency is cautioning residents to watch for slippery highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots.

WeatherRainFreezing RainBarrie OntarioWeather Barrieweather CollingwoodCollingwood OntarioFreezing rain BarrieFreezing rain Collingwood
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers