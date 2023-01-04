Freezing rain in the forecast for Barrie and Collingwood

See more sharing options

People may be in for a slippery day with Environment Canada calling for freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas Wednesday.

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement that says patchy, freezing rain is possible for the morning and Wednesday night.

The area is at risk of freezing rain, with light ice accretion up to a few millimetres possible into the night, the weather agency said.

“Rain or drizzle continues this morning,” said Environment Canada said in a statement on Wednesday. “There is potential for temperatures over higher terrain to fall below freezing, giving a risk of local freezing rain or freezing drizzle.”

The weather agency said rain will move into the area Wednesday afternoon and may transition to a period of freezing rain over an area of higher terrain.

“Any freezing rain is expected to transition to periods of light snow by early Thursday morning. Periods of light snow will linger through Thursday, though any accumulations are expected to be minor,” Environment Canada said.

The weather agency is cautioning residents to watch for slippery highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots.