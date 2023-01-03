City of Regina begins 12-day snowplow plan

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina released a residential road snowplow plan that is anticipated to take up to 12 days after the city received approximately 14 cm of snow over the last week.

In a release, City crews have completed a systematic plow of major roads and intersections and will begin on Jan. 3, when local streets will be plowed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day until complete.

“Regina has more than 500 kilometres of residential roads,” according to the release. “The City will use a variety of winter maintenance equipment and collaborate with several contractors to complete the work.”

The City is asking residents to be aware of when their neighbhourhood is going to be plowed by typing in their address online to know when crews will be plowing in the area.

Residents can also stay informed by downloading the new Sweep&Plow app and watching for billboards placed at entrances in neighbourhoods.

The City advises residents to move vehicles on the day designated in their neighbourhoods and they ask that people do not park on the street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents should also expect to see snow ridges that will be left along the curb and around vehicles left parked on the street.

“While all efforts are made to minimize snow ridges, the result is dependent on the amount of snow being plowed and the number of parked vehicles or obstacles the equipment must plow around,” stated the City.

“Crews will not come back to plow if vehicles have not been moved.”

If the city happens to have another snowfall during the snowplow plan, the plow will be halted and crews will be re-deployed to work on major roads and intersections to ensure they are safe and passable.