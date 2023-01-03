Okotoks RCMP arrest pair in Calgary following stolen truck ramming

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP arrested a pair after an attempted traffic stop of what was believed to be a stolen truck resulted in a police vehicle being rammed.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, Okotoks RCMP were on patrols in the 200 block of Southridge Drive in Okotoks, Alta., when they located an allegedly-stolen pickup truck with two people inside it.

Police attempted a traffic stop but officers said the driver of the truck drove into the front end of the police vehicle and drove away. RCMP said officers were not injured during the collision.

Later that night, the truck was observed entering Calgary and stopped on Silverado Bank Circle. Police said the occupants exited the truck and fled on foot, entering a house.

RCMP, the Calgary Police Service and the CPS canine unit recovered the stolen vehicle. They also located and arrested a pair of men who were also found to have other stolen items.

Chadwick Devaux, 35, of Airdrie had multiple outstanding arrest warrants and was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with a release order and resisting arrest. Devaux was remanded into custody and is due to appear in an Okotoks court on Jan. 13.

Zoulton Bonin, 37, of Calgary was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Bonin was released and is due to appear in Okotoks court on Feb. 3.