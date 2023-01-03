Modified guns, bear spray, meth among items seized during traffic stop north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing a list of charges after modified and illegal guns, other weapons, a gas mask, and drugs were among the items discovered during a traffic stop north of Edmonton.

It happened Thursday, Dec. 29 in the hamlet of Colinton. Athabasca RCMP said officers were on patrol near McNabb Road when around 12:15 a.m., they spotted a vehicle driving with two broken tail lights.

The vehicle was pulled over and officers found three men inside who were of interest to law enforcement, including one who was wanted by Edmonton police on outstanding warrants.

Two other men in the vehicle from Athabasca were also arrested for several weapons offences.

Police searched the vehicle and found several illegal items, including:

A flare gun, which had been modified to shoot 12 gauge shotgun shells

A loaded .22 caliber rifle with a prohibited 30 round magazine and silencer

Brass knuckles

Machetes

Bats

Knives

Bear spray

Fumigation/gas masks

Police also found about 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, both inside the vehicle and on the occupants.

View image in full screen Items seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Colinton, Alta. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Courtesy: Athabasca RCMP

Travis Faragher, 37, from Athabasca, was charged with the multiple offences, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Alexander White, 38, of Athabasca, faces several charges, including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to a court order and possessing a controlled substance.

Harley Bone, 42, from Edmonton, was taken into custody on the above-mentioned outstand warrant and faces new charges from the traffic stop, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon and possessing a weapon when he was ordered not to by the courts.

All three men remained in police custody until their bail hearing. Police said Faragher and White were released from custody with several conditions to abide by.

Bone was not released and will remain behind bars for the time being.