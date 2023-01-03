Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Modified guns, bear spray, meth among items seized during traffic stop north of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 4:45 pm
Items seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Colinton, Alta. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Items seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Colinton, Alta. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Courtesy: Athabasca RCMP

Three men are facing a list of charges after modified and illegal guns, other weapons, a gas mask, and drugs were among the items discovered during a traffic stop north of Edmonton.

It happened Thursday, Dec. 29 in the hamlet of Colinton. Athabasca RCMP said officers were on patrol near McNabb Road when around 12:15 a.m., they spotted a vehicle driving with two broken tail lights.

Read more: Fatal Parkland County crash linked to string of rural break-ins southwest of Stony Plain

The vehicle was pulled over and officers found three men inside who were of interest to law enforcement, including one who was wanted by Edmonton police on outstanding warrants.

Two other men in the vehicle from Athabasca were also arrested for several weapons offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Police searched the vehicle and found several illegal items, including:

  • A flare gun, which had been modified to shoot 12 gauge shotgun shells
  • A loaded .22 caliber rifle with a prohibited 30 round magazine and silencer
  • Brass knuckles
  • Machetes
  • Bats
  • Knives
  • Bear spray
  • Fumigation/gas masks
Trending Now
Trending Now

Police also found about 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, both inside the vehicle and on the occupants.

Items seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Colinton, Alta. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Items seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Colinton, Alta. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Courtesy: Athabasca RCMP

Travis Faragher, 37, from Athabasca, was charged with the multiple offences, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Alexander White, 38, of Athabasca, faces several charges, including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to a court order and possessing a controlled substance.

Harley Bone, 42, from Edmonton, was taken into custody on the above-mentioned outstand warrant and faces new charges from the traffic stop, including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon and possessing a weapon when he was ordered not to by the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

All three men remained in police custody until their bail hearing. Police said Faragher and White were released from custody with several conditions to abide by.

Bone was not released and will remain behind bars for the time being.

CrimeAlberta crimeMethMethamphetamineRural CrimeCrystal MethRural Alberta crimeAthabascaillegal firearmsAthabasca RCMPColintonAlexander WhiteHarley Bonemodified shotgunTravis Faragher
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers