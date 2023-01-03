2 people taken to hospital after head-on collision in Toronto: police

Two people are being taken to hospital after a head-on collision in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Keele Street and Grandravine Drive area.
Police said two vehicles collided head-on.
Officers said two people were being taken to hospital with injuries.
Police warned the public to expect delays in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”
