2 people taken to hospital after head-on collision in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people are being taken to hospital after a head-on collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Keele Street and Grandravine Drive area.

Police said two vehicles collided head-on.

Officers said two people were being taken to hospital with injuries.

Police warned the public to expect delays in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Keele St & Grandravine Dr

– police o/s

–@Toronto_Fire o/s

–@TorontoMedics o/s – will be taking two patients to hospital w/ injuries

– expect delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO18308

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 3, 2023