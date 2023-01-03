Menu

Traffic

2 people taken to hospital after head-on collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 3:12 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Two people are being taken to hospital after a head-on collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Keele Street and Grandravine Drive area.

Read more: Man, boy seriously injured after crash involving car and TTC bus

Police said two vehicles collided head-on.

Officers said two people were being taken to hospital with injuries.

Trending Now
Police warned the public to expect delays in the area and urged motorists to “consider alternate routes.”

