Coroner’s report into RMC cadet deaths complete, DND says

It’s been nearly nine months since four Royal Military College officer cadets lost their lives in the waters of Lake Ontario in plain view of Kingston’s city hall.
The four were killed in the early morning of April 29, 2022, when their vehicle entered the lake at Point Fredrick on RMC’s campus.
All four cadets were fourth-year students and were set to graduate as officers in the Canadian Armed Forces.
The Department of National Defence has confirmed that a coroner’s report has been completed, however, the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain a mystery to the public.
The DND says it will not disclose any information about the coroner’s findings until the investigation has been concluded and the families of the young men are consulted.
In a statement to Global News, DND says in part: “Once the investigations are complete, and after having communicated the results with all of the families involved, the department may be able to release further information with due regard to the wishes of the families.”
There is no timeline on when the investigation will be complete or when the many questions surrounding the tragic loss of young life might be answered.
