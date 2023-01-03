Omicron targeting vaccine now available for Nova Scotia children aged five to 11

The Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster shot is now available to children between the ages of five and 11 in Nova Scotia.
The province recommends that children receive a COVID-19 booster dose 168 days — about five and a half months — after their last primary series shot.
Children who have had COVID-19 should also wait 168 days after their infection before getting a booster.
The Health Department says the bivalent vaccine, which targets the Omicron variant and the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is the preferred vaccine type for booster doses.
Parents and guardians can book an appointment for their children’s booster dose or primary series vaccine online.
The Pfizer-made bivalent vaccine is the only shot of its kind available for children between five and 11.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.
