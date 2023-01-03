Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Omicron targeting vaccine now available for Nova Scotia children aged five to 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2023 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Travellers from China to require negative COVID-19 tests'
Travellers from China to require negative COVID-19 tests
Travellers arriving at YVR from Hong Kong Sunday are among the last to enter the country without having to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result. Christa Dao has reaction to the federal government's new measure to try and stop the spread of variants.

The Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster shot is now available to children between the ages of five and 11 in Nova Scotia.

The province recommends that children receive a COVID-19 booster dose 168 days — about five and a half months — after their last primary series shot.

Read more: Will 2023 be the year COVID-19 becomes endemic in Canada? Experts weigh in

Children who have had COVID-19 should also wait 168 days after their infection before getting a booster.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Health Department says the bivalent vaccine, which targets the Omicron variant and the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is the preferred vaccine type for booster doses.

Read more: Health Canada OKs Pfizer’s bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 booster for kids 5-11

Story continues below advertisement

Parents and guardians can book an appointment for their children’s booster dose or primary series vaccine online.

The Pfizer-made bivalent vaccine is the only shot of its kind available for children between five and 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.

COVID-19COVID-19 VaccineOmicronPfizeromicron vaccinevaccine boosterbivalent vaccinepfizer bivalent vaccine
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers