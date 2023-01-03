Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 3

See more sharing options

Taking to the ice at the Meewasin Skating Rink … and can certain medications help with weight loss?

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Taking in Meewasin Skating Rink in Experience Saskatoon

Skating is now open at one of the nicest locations in Saskatoon to hit the ice.

The Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink is open from Wednesdays to Sundays for a short three-month season.

Chantal Wagner catches up with Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond on what visitors can expect when they come to the rink.

Can medications be used for weight loss? Healthy Living

Certain medications have been in the news and on social media with celebrities and influencers touting them for weight loss.

What are these medications that people are using for weight loss and how do they work?

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks at how effective these medications are, their side effects, and if they work for the long term.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 3

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 3.