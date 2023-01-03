Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy Growth completes retail cannabis exit

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 9:32 am
Canopy Growth announced a deal to divest its retail operations. View image in full screen
Canopy Growth announced a deal to divest its retail operations. Mike Postovit/Global News

As most companies within the Canadian cannabis industry struggle to turn a profit, Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy Growth Corp. has completed a deal to exit the retail landscape across the country.

Canopy Growth said Tuesday that a previously announced deal with OEG Retail Cannabis and 420 Investments Ltd. has closed.

In the deal, Canopy will divest its 23 Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail storefronts across Canada, including stores in Kingston, Ont.

Read more: Family welcomes first child born in Kingston, Ont. in 2023

Also part of the deal, OEGRC will take over the Tokyo Smoke brand, while the Tweed stores will be rebranded.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“The divestiture of our Canadian retail business marks an important step forward on our path to profitability and furthers Canopy Growth’s focus on generating revenue growth in the Canadian market,” said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth.

Story continues below advertisement

“These retail locations will continue operating under the experienced leadership of OERGC and FOUR20 under their respective retail brands to serve Canadian consumers with high-quality in-store experiences.”

Click to play video: 'Kingston sleeping cabin resident dies suddenly on Boxing Day'
Kingston sleeping cabin resident dies suddenly on Boxing Day

 

CanadaCannabisRetailWeedSmiths FallsCanopy Growthlegal weed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers