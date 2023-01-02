Woman seriously injured in Town of Mount Royal shooting, Montreal police say

See more sharing options

Montreal police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Town of Mount Royal.

Police say the woman was shot in her upper body and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police later reported her life was no longer in danger.

The shooting unfolded at the intersection of Lucerne and Côte-de-Liesse roads near Highway 40. Authorities were called around 10:30 p.m. about gunshots.

Police say shots were fired at the woman’s car from a different vehicle and the suspects then fled the scene.

There were two passengers in the victim’s car. One left the scene before police arrived, while the other was unharmed.

A safety perimetre was set up as the investigation got underway.

⁠— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise