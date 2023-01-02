Menu

Crime

Woman seriously injured in Town of Mount Royal shooting, Montreal police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2023 10:31 am
Global National: Jan. 1
As we begin 2023, COVID-19 is once again prompting changes to travel. Canada is joining a growing list of countries requiring a negative test for some air passengers arriving. But as Sean O’Shea reports, some experts say it will do little to stop the spread of potential new variants. In the U.S., big changes are coming to Congress this week as Republicans are set to take control of the House of Representatives. Jennifer Johnson looks at the bills and the investigations the party is looking into. A political battle over immigration is also boiling over in the U.S. The Biden administration wants to end Title 42 – former president Trump’s policy which allows border authorities to expel migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum. Reggie Cecchini reports.

Montreal police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Town of Mount Royal.

Police say the woman was shot in her upper body and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police later reported her life was no longer in danger.

The shooting unfolded at the intersection of Lucerne and Côte-de-Liesse roads near Highway 40. Authorities were called around 10:30 p.m. about gunshots.

Trending Now

Read more: Friday evening homicide is Montreal’s 41st of 2022, highest number since 2007

Police say shots were fired at the woman’s car from a different vehicle and the suspects then fled the scene.

There were two passengers in the victim’s car. One left the scene before police arrived, while the other was unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement

A safety perimetre was set up as the investigation got underway.

⁠— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

Montreal PoliceMontreal shootingMontreal gun violenceMontreal police investigationTown of Mount RoyalTMRTown of Mount Royal shooting
