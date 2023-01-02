Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 2

See more sharing options

Les Lazaruk breaks down the first half of the season for the Saskatoon Blades.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Breaking down the first half of the Saskatoon Blades season

It’s been a red-hot first half of the season for the Saskatoon Blades.

The Blades begin the second half of the 2022-23 season sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-6-1 record.

Blades play-by-play voice Les Lazaruk breaks down the first half of the season, top moments and what’s ahead for the second half of the season.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 2

Seasonal temperatures to start the year — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, Jan. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast.

