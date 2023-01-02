Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 2

Les Lazaruk breaks down the first half of the season for the Saskatoon Blades.
Breaking down the first half of the Saskatoon Blades season
It’s been a red-hot first half of the season for the Saskatoon Blades.
The Blades begin the second half of the 2022-23 season sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-6-1 record.
Blades play-by-play voice Les Lazaruk breaks down the first half of the season, top moments and what’s ahead for the second half of the season.
