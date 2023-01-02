Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 2

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 10:16 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 2'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Jan. 2
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Jan. 2.

Les Lazaruk breaks down the first half of the season for the Saskatoon Blades.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Breaking down the first half of the Saskatoon Blades season

It’s been a red-hot first half of the season for the Saskatoon Blades.

The Blades begin the second half of the 2022-23 season sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-6-1 record.

Blades play-by-play voice Les Lazaruk breaks down the first half of the season, top moments and what’s ahead for the second half of the season.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the first half of the Saskatoon Blades season'
Breaking down the first half of the Saskatoon Blades season

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 2

Trending Now
Trending Now

Seasonal temperatures to start the year — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, Jan. 2, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 2'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 2
HockeySaskatoon BladesBlades HockeyGlobal News Morning SaskatoonLes Lazuruk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers