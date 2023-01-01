2 died from overdose in last 3 days in Swift Current, fentanyl suspected: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is warning the public about the presence of dangerous illicit drugs in Swift Current and surrounding areas.

According to a press release, RCMP officers responded to two fatal overdoses involving suspected fentanyl in the last three days.

A 30-year-old man died on December 29, 2022, and a 27-year-old man died on December 31, 2022.

The two men did not consume the same substance. One substance is a green powder; the other substance consists of clear or white crystals.

The two substances did not look like regular fentanyl and may not have been sold as fentanyl. However, police field tests of both substances detected the presence of fentanyl.

Swift Current RCMP is advising people who consume illicit drugs to take special precautions when using:

Never use alone,

Let someone you trust know of your plans to use,

Always carry a Naloxone kit. They are available free of charge at many locations in the province,

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose is occurring.

For more information on ways to protect yourself or someone you know when using illicit drugs, read Saskatchewan RCMP renews warnings about the dangers of illicit drugs after recent overdoses.

If you have information regarding these incidents or the substances involved in these incidents, please call Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.