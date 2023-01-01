Montreal prison manager suspended in addition to guard after death of illegally detained 21-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Bordeaux provincial prison — the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.

Quebec’s Public Security Department says the Dec. 29 suspension is the second involving a Montreal Detention Centre employee in connection with the death of Nicous D’Andre Spring.

People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022.

The Public Security Department has admitted that D’Andre Spring was being detained illegally at the facility and should have been released the day before his death.

Marie Manikis, a law professor at McGill University, says the event raises wider questions about the lack of transparency at provincial jails, which she says are known for their dangerous conditions.

Bordeaux jail is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Family members of Nicous D'Andre Spring attend a vigil in his memory in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022.

D’Andre Spring had pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a peace officer and violating release conditions and was awaiting trial on several earlier charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

At a vigil on Friday evening, friends remembered him as a gentle, soft-spoken man who dreamed of a career as a rapper.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News