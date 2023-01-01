Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal prison manager suspended in addition to guard after death of illegally detained 21-year-old man

Quebec's Public Security Department says the suspension is the second involving a Bordeaux detention centre employee in connection with the death of Nicous D'Andre Spring.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained'
Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained
Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained

A manager has been suspended from his duties at the Bordeaux provincial prison — the Montreal jail where a 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries during an intervention by guards last week.

Quebec’s Public Security Department says the Dec. 29 suspension is the second involving a Montreal Detention Centre employee in connection with the death of Nicous D’Andre Spring.

12
People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. View image in gallery mode
People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
22
People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. View image in gallery mode
People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Public Security Department has admitted that D’Andre Spring was being detained illegally at the facility and should have been released the day before his death.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec to investigate death of inmate who was illegally detained

Marie Manikis, a law professor at McGill University, says the event raises wider questions about the lack of transparency at provincial jails, which she says are known for their dangerous conditions.

Trending Now
Trending Now
11
Bordeaux jail is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. An inmate at Bordeaux jail in Montreal died on Christmas Eve, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Bordeaux jail is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. An inmate at Bordeaux jail in Montreal died on Christmas Eve, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
11
Family members of Nicous D'Andre Spring attend a vigil in his memory in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. View image in gallery mode
Family members of Nicous D'Andre Spring attend a vigil in his memory in Montreal, Friday, December 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

D’Andre Spring had pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a peace officer and violating release conditions and was awaiting trial on several earlier charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Jail guard suspended after death of inmate at Montreal detention centre

At a vigil on Friday evening, friends remembered him as a gentle, soft-spoken man who dreamed of a career as a rapper.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

QuebecMontrealDeathInmateSuspensionManagerguardDeath of InmateBordeaux PrisonBordeaux Jailillegally detained

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers