Hamilton Police investigate first shooting of 2023

Hamilton Police say a woman was taken to hospital after a shooting at an establishment in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

Investigators say officers were called to a restaurant at the corner of Jackson and Catharine Streets for reports of a shooting.

A female was found with non-life threatening injuries and transported to hospital. She is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted and are asking area residents and businesses to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.

Investigators say this is the second shooting in the area since early last month.

If you have information that you believe could assist police with this investigation, you’re being asked to get in touch with investigators at (905) 546-3818.