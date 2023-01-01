Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

At least nine people killed during New Year’s stampede in Uganda

By Risdel Kasasira The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2023 8:06 am
Click to play video: 'Kyiv, other Ukrainian regions hit by Russian missile attack ahead of New Year'
Kyiv, other Ukrainian regions hit by Russian missile attack ahead of New Year
WATCH: Kyiv, other Ukrainian regions hit by Russian missile attack ahead of New Year

A stampede during New Year’s celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, left at least nine people dead, including children, police said Sunday.

The stampede happened at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba suburb as revelers rushed to watch fireworks.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the incident appeared to have occurred at midnight “when an event emcee encouraged attendees to go outside and watch a fireworks display.”

Click to play video: 'At least 146 killed during Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea'
At least 146 killed during Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea

The Katwe Territorial Police are “investigating an incident of rash (behavior) and neglect” according to an official statement.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said five people died at the scene and four others died of their injuries at the hospital where they had been taken for treatment. There was no immediate information on other injured people.

The police said the bodies had been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago.

The shopping mall is a popular venue for music concerts and new year celebrations.

FireworksNew YearUgandastampede deathsFreedom City MallNew Year UgandaStampede New YearUganda deathsUganda fireworks
© 2023 The Associated Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers