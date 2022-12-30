Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia names first member of panel studying environmental racism in province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 9:08 am
Click to play video: 'Indigenous actor and activist uses her platform to highlight social inequities of climate change'
Indigenous actor and activist uses her platform to highlight social inequities of climate change
Nadia ‘Thunder Woman’ George explains the significance of environmental racism and how the social inequities of climate change are disproportionately affecting Canada's Indigenous communities – Jan 12, 2022

The Nova Scotia government has named Nova Scotia Community College Akerley campus principal Augy Jones as the first member of a panel that will examine environmental racism in the province.

Jones has held leadership roles within the provincial Education Department and at St. Francis Xavier University.

Environment Minister Tim Halman says in a news release that all Nova Scotians are entitled to protection from environmental harm and should benefit from work meant to ensure “the long-term health and sustainability of our environment and communities.”

Read more: Nova Scotia releases sweeping plan aimed at cutting emissions, reaching climate goals

Jones has been tasked with drafting terms of reference for the panel’s work and with recommending other panel members.

He is to make recommendations to the provincial government by the end of February, while the panel is to make its recommendations by Dec. 31, 2023.

The panel idea was included as an amendment proposed by NDP member Suzy Hansen to climate change legislation passed last fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

