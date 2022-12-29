SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors waive forward Justin Champagnie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 11:50 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have waived reserve forward Justin Champagnie, the team announced Thursday night.

The Raptors now have a roster spot open with 14 players and two on two-way deals.

In three games this season, the 21-year-old averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per game.

Champagnie had been with the team since 2021-22, when he signed a two-way contract after going undrafted in 2021.

He appeared in 36 games for Toronto as a rookie last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

