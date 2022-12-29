Saskatoon Blades head to Winnipeg with hopes to advance 10-game winning streak

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades are on a 10-game winning streak so far this season and the coaches are saying it’s all attributable to the tight-knit group of players.

“We got such a good group, a determined group, a cohesive group, that when things aren’t going well, you’re not off the tracks for very long,” said head coach Brennan Sonne.

Blades’ forwards Connor Roulette and Trevor Wong said that the fans in the stands have helped bring the team some winning energy.

“Last game I think we had about six or seven thousand and when they’re loud, the fans are cheering us on it gives us that energy to keep going and keeps that momentum,” said forward Wong.

“When the fans come out it really brings energy to the building and gives us energy and makes us want to win so we’re very thankful for our fans,” said Roulette.

The players said that they are just as close off the ice as they are on.

“Even away from the rink a lot of the guys like to hangout, we like to you know go out to the city, try new things, try new restaurants, stuff like that, it just all these little things that kind of add up over time and when you have such a tight group like that it’s easy to find chemistry on and off the ice,” Roulette said.

The team is looking forward to their upcoming ice fishing trip.

“We’re going somewhere this month or next month and I’ve never been ice fishing. I’m from Vancouver so nothing like that over there so I’m pretty excited,” said Wong.

Next, the team will be heading to Roulette’s hometown of Winnipeg where the winning streak started.

“There’s first place on the line here, we’re pumped,” said coach Sonne.

— with files from Easton Hamm.