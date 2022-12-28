Hamilton extends operating hours for warming centres following ‘gap’ in weekend service

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton has implemented an “interim solution” after some city-run warming centres systematically closed when a cold weather alert was cancelled on the weekend.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health issued the notification on Friday with the expectation that wind chill values would hit around -27 in the afternoon and linger through the overnight Saturday.

The alert opens recreation centre and library warming locations to the public, including to those considered vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.

Described as “service gap” by Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, city staff initiated supports Tuesday allowing for the extending of hours at a pair of locations – The Hub on Vine Street and Central Memorial Recreation on West Street.

On December 24th, there was a service gap for unhoused Hamiltonians during extremely cold weather. Council just recently approved funding of $125,000 for overnight warming centres, to offer emergency cold weather supports, but alarmingly, a gap in supports occurred. 1/2 #HamOnt — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) December 26, 2022

The Hub will stay open right through the New Year’s weekend and Central Memorial will operate late between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 2023.

Councillors thanked residents and organizations who stepped up with funding and other supports on the weekend, which kept the HUB open during the overnights.

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann characterized the weekend “gap” as a “systemic administrative failure” that “needs to be changed.”

She went on to say that the province “denying funding to these supports has a direct impact.”

The councillor was referring to the Ford government declining a city request in early December for more money to address its housing crisis.

Additional interim measures will be in place for this week pic.twitter.com/vKIhQr8bpI — Nrinder Nann (@NrinderWard3) December 28, 2022

The province allocated some $52 million in 2022 to Hamilton’s housing and homelessness programs, including around $23.5 million under a new homelessness prevention program.

In a letter to the city, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark revealed that was a four per cent increase year over year to the city and that the province could not address additional funding for the coming year at this time.

Councillors did approve $125,000 on Dec. 7 to address current cold alert gaps the city is facing with its houseless population this winter. The funding, largely coming from 2022 budget surpluses, is expected to enhance overnight drop-in services.

A number of emergency shelters in Hamilton reported struggles, with operations at or near capacity on Christmas Eve.

Despite city-run outlets offering warming locations, those who are vulnerable and those experiencing homelessness ran into understaffed outlets due to recruiting issues, according to the city’s director of housing services.

Hamilton Public Health’s Michelle Baird told Global News outreach workers would be out in the bad weather connecting with those in need, but said the number of staffers available for overnight services has been “concerning.”

“City council just recently put $125,000 toward trying to extend overnight drop-in services, so we are doing a call out to try to get some more agencies beyond the hub involved there,” said Baird. “But outside of that, we are quite cautiously trying to return to a pre-pandemic state with respect to the shelter operations.”

Baird said the triple threat of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) viral infections spreading across the city is also contributing to absences and added concern since shelter beds require monitoring.