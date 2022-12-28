Man in stable condition after Inglewood stabbing Tuesday night

Calgary police say a man was stabbed Tuesday night in the southeast neighbourhood of Inglewood.
Police were called to an area near 11 Street Southeast and 8 Avenue Southeast just before 6 p.m.
Global News confirmed with EMS that the man is in his 30s.
Read more: Man charged after random shooting in Calgary’s Kensington area in September
Read More
Police say several people may be involved in the incident and a handful were taken into custody for questioning.
Trending Now
-
China sends warplanes, ships, drones towards Taiwan in major incursion
-
Planning to buy a car in 2023? Expectations will have to ‘change’, experts caution
Trending Now
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Comments