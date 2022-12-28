Man in stable condition after Inglewood stabbing Tuesday night

See more sharing options

Calgary police say a man was stabbed Tuesday night in the southeast neighbourhood of Inglewood.

Police were called to an area near 11 Street Southeast and 8 Avenue Southeast just before 6 p.m.

Global News confirmed with EMS that the man is in his 30s.

View image in full screen Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue Southeast on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. Global News

Police say several people may be involved in the incident and a handful were taken into custody for questioning.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

