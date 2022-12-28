Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in stable condition after Inglewood stabbing Tuesday night

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Man stabbed in Inglewood: CPS'
Man stabbed in Inglewood: CPS
Calgary police said a man was stabbed Tuesday night in the southeast neighbourhood of Inglewood. As Ina Sidhu reports, several people were taken into police custody.

Calgary police say a man was stabbed Tuesday night in the southeast neighbourhood of Inglewood.

Police were called to an area near 11 Street Southeast and 8 Avenue Southeast just before 6 p.m.

Global News confirmed with EMS that the man is in his 30s.

Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue SE on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. View image in full screen
Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue Southeast on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. Global News

Read more: Man charged after random shooting in Calgary’s Kensington area in September

Story continues below advertisement

Police say several people may be involved in the incident and a handful were taken into custody for questioning.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue SE on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. View image in full screen
Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue Southeast on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. Global News
Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue SE on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. View image in full screen
Calgary police shut down a portion of 8 Avenue Southeast on Dec. 27, 2022 after reports of a stabbing in the area. Global News
Calgary crimeStabbingCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary StabbingInglewoodInglewood stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers