Just under 1,000 homes still without power in Fort Erie and Port Colborne amid storm cleanup

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 9:00 am
Canadian Niagara Power crews restoring power in the Fort Erie area. View image in full screen
Canadian Niagara Power crews restoring power in the Fort Erie area. @CNPower

Canadian Niagara Power (CNP) says under 1,000 homes were still without power as of early Wednesday morning following a huge winter storm over the Christmas holiday.

The agency says another thousand homes got their power back on Tuesday, leaving some 800 still without electricity.

At the peak of the storm, CNP estimated 15,000 were without power during the weekend.

Customers could experience more intermittent outages, as a safety precaution for workers, amid the outstanding restorations ahead on Wednesday.

Read more: Canadians still feeling effects from winter storm amid delayed flights, power outages

Niagara Region declared a state of emergency on Saturday after high-velocity winds and blizzard conditions hit the region extending through Lake Erie and the U.S. border.

A severe winter storm battered much of Canada on the Christmas weekend, with people still feeling the impacts of power outages, flight cancellations and stranded luggage at airports days later.

Utility crews in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick were still working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of people in the dark days after the storm knocked out their power.

Hamilton newsNiagara Regionfort erie powerfort erie power outagesfort erie snowstormfort erie stromniagara snow stormniagara winter storm
