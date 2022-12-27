Crews dispatched to repair Regina power outage spanning 10 neighbourhoods

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower sent crews Tuesday night to repair a massive power outage in Regina that affected several central neighbourhoods and areas to the north.

The crown corporation stated in a Tweet that crews were looking to determine the cause and length of time it will take to repair the outage.

It stated Cathedral, Centre Square, Crescents, Coventry Place, Downtown, McNab Park, Normanview, Normanview West, Regent Park and Rosemont neighbourhoods were all affected.

There is no word how many people were without power.