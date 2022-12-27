Menu

Canada

Crews dispatched to repair Regina power outage spanning 10 neighbourhoods

By Jillian Smith Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 10:34 pm
power lines
SaskPower crews were attempting to find the cause of the outages. Provided / SaskPower

SaskPower sent crews Tuesday night to repair a massive power outage in Regina that affected several central neighbourhoods and areas to the north.

The crown corporation stated in a Tweet that crews were looking to determine the cause and length of time it will take to repair the outage.

Read more: Over 24K customers without power following storm in southern Saskatchewan

It stated Cathedral, Centre Square, Crescents, Coventry Place, Downtown, McNab Park, Normanview, Normanview West, Regent Park and Rosemont neighbourhoods were all affected.

There is no word how many people were without power.

