Entertainment

New Year’s Eve celebration at London’s Victoria Park to feature live music, fireworks

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 27, 2022 3:05 pm
The City of London says this year's New Year’s Eve in the Park will shine a light on local talent. View image in full screen
The City of London says this year's New Year's Eve in the Park will shine a light on local talent. Andrew Graham / Global News

Londoners are invited to ring in 2023 with live music and performances from local artists at Victoria Park.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and there will be outdoor skating and free hot chocolate.

There will also be two firework displays, one at 9 p.m. and another at midnight.

The City of London says this year’s New Year’s Eve in the Park will shine a light on local talent.

Read more: New Year’s Eve celebrations returning to London’s Victoria Park to ring in 2023

Performers include the Forest City London Music Awards All-Star Band, Nameless Friends, Lindsey and The Lonelies, Full Throttle, The Thinking Caps and Ill at Will.

“We want to get Londoners excited about the local music scene,” said Marcus Plowright, chair of the New Year’s Eve in the Park organizing committee. “We’ve got some of the hottest musicians coming out of the Forest City and it’s so exciting to open an event like this to everyone.”

On New Year’s Eve, London Transit will be offering free transit service after 8 p.m. On-street parking downtown is free after 6 p.m. and free all-day on Jan. 1.

MusicLondonNew Year's EveCity Of LondonVictoria ParkNew Year'sBandNYEPerformancesLocal Artistslondon new years eve
