Canada

4 people left to find temporary alternate housing due to carbon monoxide

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 3:26 pm
A file photo of a Digital carbon monoxide detector. View image in full screen
File: A Digital carbon monoxide detector. Getty Images

Four people were evacuated from their home and left to find temporary alternative accommodations after high levels of carbon monoxide was found in their home on Monday.

At 7:22 p.m. Winnipeg firefighters went to a home on Redwood Avenue for reports of a medical emergency.

Read more: Winnipeg apartment block evacuated in early morning carbon monoxide incident

Once there, the firefighter’s portable carbon monoxide alarms sounded due to high levels in the house.

Firefighters evacuated the home and said everyone got out safely.

The city’s emergency social services team responded to help the people find somewhere else to stay until it’s safe for them to re-enter the home.

Click to play video: 'Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week'
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
