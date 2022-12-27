4 people left to find temporary alternate housing due to carbon monoxide

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were evacuated from their home and left to find temporary alternative accommodations after high levels of carbon monoxide was found in their home on Monday.

At 7:22 p.m. Winnipeg firefighters went to a home on Redwood Avenue for reports of a medical emergency.

Once there, the firefighter’s portable carbon monoxide alarms sounded due to high levels in the house.

Firefighters evacuated the home and said everyone got out safely.

The city’s emergency social services team responded to help the people find somewhere else to stay until it’s safe for them to re-enter the home.

