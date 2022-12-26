Lloydminster, Sask. man faces murder charges after woman found dead

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP says a Lloydminster, Sask., man is facing murder and assault charges after Wadena RCMP received a report of an assault on Thursday.

RCMP received a call around 11:20 p.m. of an assault in Margo and found an injured woman and infant.

Both were transported to hospital and police later found a dead woman in an adjacent home who was later identified as 51-year-old Sharon Littlewolfe.

Police said the investigation indicated that a man allegedly had injured all three victims and stole a nearby vehicle.

Tisdale RCMP then received a call around 1:10 a.m. of an assault and learned that a man approached a home looking for help with a stuck vehicle, but then assaulted a male resident of the home.

The man was able to restrain the suspect until police arrived, and was also taken to the hospital.

Police say 56-year-old Brian McLeod of Lloydminster was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

McLeod is expected to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.