World

7th body found after bus plunged into Spanish river on Christmas Eve

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 26, 2022 9:40 am
spanish river View image in full screen
Emergency services carry a covered body from a bus after an accident near Pontevedra in northwestern Spain Dec. 26, 2022. Spanish authorities announced Monday the recovery of the body of a seventh victim killed in the bus accident that plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the causes are still unclear but the main assumption is the bad weather played a key role. (Gustavo de la Paz/Europa Press via AP)

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

The search was resumed when a surviving passenger said that the middle-aged woman she was traveling with was still missing, according to the Galician government’s delegate Jose Minones.

The initial search for eight instead of nine people was based on the statement of the driver — the other survivor.

Spanish authorities say the causes of the fall of the bus from a bridge are still unclear, although the bad weather that night has been suggested as a likely cause by regional president Alfonso Rueda.

spanish river View image in full screen
A bus lies in a river after an accident near Pontevedra in northwestern Spain Dec. 26, 2022. Spanish authorities announced Monday the recovery of the body of a seventh victim killed in the bus accident that plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the causes are still unclear but the main assumption is the bad weather played a key role. (Gustavo de la Paz/Europa Press via AP)

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs and was released Monday from the hospital. The other surviving passenger is still hospitalized.

The blue roof of the half-sunken vehicle could be seen in the Lerez river below the bridge. Authorities say they will drag it from the water on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the night of Christmas Eve in the mountainous northwestern Galicia region. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

