Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Bus crash on Highway 97C near Merritt sends at least 50 to hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 25, 2022 1:39 am
Click to play video: 'Bus crash near Merritt sends at least 50 people to hospital'
Bus crash near Merritt sends at least 50 people to hospital
A bus crash near Merritt on Highway 97C on Christmas Eve has sent 53 people to the hospital. Interior Health confirmed it has initiated a Code Orange, meaning a disaster or mass casualties.

A bus crash on Highway 97C on Christmas Eve has sent 53 people to hospital.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what happened, but Interior Health has initiated a Code Orange response, which means a disaster or mass casualties.

A graphic showing the approximate location of the bus crash in B.C.’s Southern Interior, between Merritt and Kelowna. View image in full screen
A graphic showing the approximate location of the bus crash in B.C.’s Southern Interior, between Merritt and Kelowna. DriveBC

Medical teams are currently receiving the patients at three hospitals located in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. weather: Highway advisories aplenty, travel not recommended in some areas

It is unknown at this time if there are any fatalities.

B.C. RCMP issued a statement around 8:20 p.m., confirming the accident, saying it was a passenger bus.

“No further information is available at this time,” police said. “Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.”

Emergency Health Services confirmed the crash took place near the Loon Lake Exit.

In a Twitter post at 98:21 p.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said multiple ground units were on scene, and that more were on the way.

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97C has been closed in both directions between the Aspen Grove junction and Peachland.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Bamfield bus crash report released'
Bamfield bus crash report released

Read more: City of Humboldt moving forward with new multi-million-dollar tribute centre for 2018 Broncos team

Story continues below advertisement

Just before 10 p.m., the province released a statement from Premier David Eby, public safety minister Mike Farnworth, health minister Adrian Dix and transportation minister Rob Fleming.

“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna,” said the statement.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and healthcare workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”

More to come.

Interior HealthBC InteriorBus CrashOkanagan ConnectorHighway 97CCode OrangeMerritt Bus CrashBus crash MerrittBus crash okanaganChristmas Eve bus crashHighway 97C bus crashOkanagan bus crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers