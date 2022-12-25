Bus crash on Highway 97C near Merritt sends at least 50 to hospital

A bus crash on Highway 97C on Christmas Eve has sent 53 people to hospital.
It’s unclear at this time exactly what happened, but Interior Health has initiated a Code Orange response, which means a disaster or mass casualties.
Medical teams are currently receiving the patients at three hospitals located in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.
Read more: B.C. weather: Highway advisories aplenty, travel not recommended in some areas
It is unknown at this time if there are any fatalities.
B.C. RCMP issued a statement around 8:20 p.m., confirming the accident, saying it was a passenger bus.
“No further information is available at this time,” police said. “Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.”
Emergency Health Services confirmed the crash took place near the Loon Lake Exit.
In a Twitter post at 98:21 p.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said multiple ground units were on scene, and that more were on the way.
DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97C has been closed in both directions between the Aspen Grove junction and Peachland.
-
Concerned neighbour calls police over ‘Cousin Eddie’ Christmas display
-
IN PHOTOS: Winter storm blasts much of Canada as Christmas approaches
Read more: City of Humboldt moving forward with new multi-million-dollar tribute centre for 2018 Broncos team
Just before 10 p.m., the province released a statement from Premier David Eby, public safety minister Mike Farnworth, health minister Adrian Dix and transportation minister Rob Fleming.
“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna,” said the statement.
“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and healthcare workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”
More to come.
Comments