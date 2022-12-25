Bus crash on Highway 97C near Merritt sends at least 50 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A bus crash on Highway 97C on Christmas Eve has sent 53 people to hospital.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what happened, but Interior Health has initiated a Code Orange response, which means a disaster or mass casualties.

View image in full screen A graphic showing the approximate location of the bus crash in B.C.’s Southern Interior, between Merritt and Kelowna. DriveBC

Medical teams are currently receiving the patients at three hospitals located in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.

It is unknown at this time if there are any fatalities.

B.C. RCMP issued a statement around 8:20 p.m., confirming the accident, saying it was a passenger bus.

“No further information is available at this time,” police said. “Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.”

Emergency Health Services confirmed the crash took place near the Loon Lake Exit.

In a Twitter post at 98:21 p.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said multiple ground units were on scene, and that more were on the way.

BCEHS is currently on scene for an accident on Hwy 97C near the Loon Lake exit. Multiple ground units are on scene at this time. More on the way. This remains an active scene and updates will be posted here once available. — BC Emergency Health Services (@BC_EHS) December 25, 2022

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97C has been closed in both directions between the Aspen Grove junction and Peachland.

Our thought are with all of the patients, families and our first responders impacted by these events. 3/3 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) December 25, 2022

Just before 10 p.m., the province released a statement from Premier David Eby, public safety minister Mike Farnworth, health minister Adrian Dix and transportation minister Rob Fleming.

“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna,” said the statement.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and healthcare workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”

In these situations, @Interior_Health activates staff in critical care areas such as the emergency department, medical imaging and surgery to support urgent patients. My deepest gratitude to the first responders and medical teams who responded immediately to the call. 3/3 — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) December 25, 2022

More to come.