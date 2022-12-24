Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former B.C. massage therapist fined $105K, given 25-year suspension

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 2:49 pm
The College of Massage Therapists suspended Leonard Krekic from practicing until Jan. 1, 2048, stating he committed professional misconduct and breached its bylaws and code of ethics. View image in full screen
The College of Massage Therapists suspended Leonard Krekic from practicing until Jan. 1, 2048, stating he committed professional misconduct and breached its bylaws and code of ethics. Len Krekic / LinkedIn

A former registered massage therapist in B.C. has been banned from the profession for 25 years.

This week, the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. released its decision regarding Leonard Krekic, who was accused of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2019.

Krekic had been practicing in Penticton, White Rock and Surrey. The allegations stemmed from six patients, with the regulatory body also fining him $105,000 after a lengthy disciplinary hearing.

Read more: Former Penticton massage therapist facing new sexual misconduct allegations

The allegations included massaging or touching the pubic area or breasts for a non-therapeutic and/or sexual purpose, placing his hands underneath undergarments and pressing his groin against the patient’s hand or groin.

In August, a panel found that Krekic had committed professional misconduct, breached the College’s bylaws and its code of ethics.

Story continues below advertisement

After receiving a reply from Krekic in November, the College cancelled his registration and banned him for applying for reinstatement until Jan. 1, 2048, ordered him to pay a fine of $10,000 and pay costs of $95,952.51.

The College noted that Krekic resigned his registration in October 2020.

Click to play video: 'Former Penticton massage therapist facing new sexual misconduct allegations'
Former Penticton massage therapist facing new sexual misconduct allegations

“The College submits that the respondent’s core misconduct is the sexualized touching of six of his patients which, constituted a fundamental violation of the patient and massage therapist relationship,” said part of the decision.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“From 2012 to 2019, the respondent repeatedly victimized his patients, sometimes committing similar acts of misconduct with different patients in a matter of days, and once on the same day.”

The College said that the complainants gave compelling evidence about the impact of Krekic’s conduct on them, and that “the nature, frequency, duration, and consequences of the respondent’s misconduct are significant aggravating factors and point to the need for a very significant penalty.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: North Okanagan registered massage therapist admits to professional misconduct

The College continued, saying “the panel stressed that there is a strong need to express to Mr. Krekic and to other members of the profession that this type of conduct is unacceptable. Specifically, sexual touching of patients will not be tolerated, and where this occurs, registrants of CMTBC will be met with the most serious penalties available.”

The College’s decision is available online.

Click to play video: 'Unlicensed Vancouver massage practitioner charged with sexually assaulting clients'
Unlicensed Vancouver massage practitioner charged with sexually assaulting clients
OkanaganSurreypentictonsouth okanaganWhite RockMassage therapistCMTBCCollege of Massage Therapists of BC25 year suspensionBC massage therapistmassage therapist suspended
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers