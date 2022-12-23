Regina Facebook group provides roadside assistance and only asks that you pay it forward

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the frigid temperatures, a group of volunteers is helping ensure nobody stays stranded on the roadside this holiday season.

The 306 Recovery Facebook group has been providing boosts, tows and other assistance to stranded drivers since 2015.

The concept is simple: if your vehicle needs assistance, you post your needs in the group and more often than not, a friendly citizen will be on their way to help.

With this roadside recovery service, the only payment is to pay it forward.

Francis, Sask., native Stuart Hall started the group, which has since amassed over 15,000 members.

“Its all based on paying it forward, there is no charging of any kind allowed within the group,” said Hall.

Along with himself, Hall says there are around 15 to 20 other group members who help out with recoveries.

“We’ve been able to help thousands of people over the last seven years since the group was created. I expected it would make some change but never thought it would go as far and become as large as it has,” says Hall.

Hall says initially tow truck companies pushed back against the group, but he insists there is no intention to take away their business and there are still many instances that require professional help.

Hall says he made the group for those who may not have the funds for a tow truck or may not have a CAA membership.

He adds that over time, many tow truck companies and drivers changed their tune and some drivers even help out with the group on their free time.

This time of year the page is frequently populated with post after post looking for help like a tow out of a snowbank to the more common jumpstart.

Global News went out with Hall for an evening ride-along as he went straight from his day job to volunteering his time patrolling the frozen streets.

That is where we found Ryan Lavallee and his dead vehicle.

“Yesterday was the first time I joined the group because I was having car troubles, so I just decided to reach out,” said Lavallee.

After a quick assessment from Hall, he connected his jumper cables to Lavallee’s car and it started right up.

Hall advised Lavallee to let the car run for a good 20 minutes and then take it out for a nice, long drive to charge the battery.

“I truly appreciate what he does and what he’s doing and everyone else who’s doing it, too,” said Lavallee.

In this recent cold snap, Hall estimates he’s helped around 30 different people with various car troubles.

“I still always get the joy and most of it comes from the smile on someone else’s face, knowing they’re up and going again,” said Hall.

Our ride-along ended with one last successful recovery. Now all that is left to do is keep paying it forward.