Health

Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed overnight for 18-day holiday stretch

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 4:59 pm
Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department will close from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Jan. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department will close from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Jan. 9, 2022. Google Maps

The Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department will close overnight for an 18-day stretch during the holidays due to staffing shortages.

The 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. shutdowns began Thursday and will continue until the morning of Jan. 9. Other inpatient services will continue as usual, Island Health said in a Thursday news release.

“This service interruption is due to limited staff availability related to the ongoing health human resource challenges being experienced in many rural and remote regions of B.C. and Canada, combined with decreased staff availability traditionally experienced during the holiday season,” it wrote.

“This closure will support Island Health to consolidate staffing to ensure consistent emergency department services during the day in Port Hardy and 24/7 in Port McNeill.”

There have been more than 30 temporary closures at the Port Hardy Hospital emergency department in the past two months. It closed overnight for most of November.

Patients experiencing a medical emergency have been asked to call 911, or if possible, get to the Port McNeill Hospital emergency department roughly 42 kilometres southeast of Port Hardy.

“Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients calling 911 are transported to an appropriate alternate site,” the health authority said.

Global News has reached out to Island Health for more information on staffing levels and the risks of persistent overnight closures in Port Hardy.

BC health carePort HardyIsland HealthEmergency Department Closuresport hardy hospitalPort Hardy emergency departmentPort Hardy ER closure
