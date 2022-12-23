Menu

Crime

Man wanted after 2 alleged sexual assaults on board Vaughan bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 4:15 pm
Police in Vaughan, Ont., are searching for a man wanted in connection with two sexual assaults that allegedly took place on a bus.

York Regional Police said that they received reports from a woman that she had been sexually assaulted on two separate occasions by the same man on board a Viva Blue bus.

The woman said the bus was travelling south on Dufferin Street, heading toward Steeles Avenue.

The first incident took place on Dec. 5 at around 3:30 p.m., according to police. The suspect allegedly boarded the bus at Dufferin Street and Confederation Parkway, sat beside the victim and sexually assaulted her.

“The second incident was similar and occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, around 3:30 p.m.,” police said.

The suspect is a man in his mid-40s and around five-feet-eight-inches tall, according to police. He has a thin build, brown eyes and was last seen in a dark grey jacket.

Police said he also wore black pants, a black leather baseball hat and carried a black bag with a red logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

