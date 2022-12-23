Man wanted after 2 alleged sexual assaults on board Vaughan bus

Police in Vaughan, Ont., are searching for a man wanted in connection with two sexual assaults that allegedly took place on a bus.
York Regional Police said that they received reports from a woman that she had been sexually assaulted on two separate occasions by the same man on board a Viva Blue bus.
The woman said the bus was travelling south on Dufferin Street, heading toward Steeles Avenue.
Read more: Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted at Vaughan office building, police say
The first incident took place on Dec. 5 at around 3:30 p.m., according to police. The suspect allegedly boarded the bus at Dufferin Street and Confederation Parkway, sat beside the victim and sexually assaulted her.
-
WestJet cancelling flights across Canada amid storm: ‘Unlike anything we’ve experienced’
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
“The second incident was similar and occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, around 3:30 p.m.,” police said.
The suspect is a man in his mid-40s and around five-feet-eight-inches tall, according to police. He has a thin build, brown eyes and was last seen in a dark grey jacket.
Police said he also wore black pants, a black leather baseball hat and carried a black bag with a red logo on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.
Comments