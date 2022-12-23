Menu

Canada

Drivers can be fined for not clearing snow off vehicles, say ICBC, RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 4:29 pm
Fines for not clearing snow from cars and other snow driving etiquette
Did you know you could get a $100 fine for not clearing the snow from your vehicle? ICBC road safety co-ordinator Joanne Bergman talks about that and other important snow-driving etiquette issues.

Fines are being written to B.C. drivers who fail to clear snow off their vehicles before hitting roadways, according to ICBC and the RCMP.

“The biggest thing we are seeing, and police are seeing it too, is that people are not clearing snow from the outside of their vehicles properly,” said Joanne Bergman, ICBC’s road safety co-ordinator.

“If you aren’t clearing your (vehicle of snow) you can be fined.”

That includes clearing snow from the top of vehicles, licence plates, lights and, of course, all windows.

An RCMP officer said a fine can be issued by officers for $109 for driving with vision obstructed.

BC RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said those who don’t clear snow off their vehicles create unnecessary risk for themselves and those around them.

“Not only with the risk of vision being obstructed if not cleared properly, but people also don’t release the extra weight that is added to the vehicle. If driving conditions are bad, the extra weight could lead to crashes,” Manseau said.

“Not only can you obstruct your own view with the snow, but when travelling at a high rate of speed, snow can fly off the vehicle onto others.”

ICBC said vehicle crashes tend to peak in December, with around 2,000 claims above the monthly average.

Officials said more than 18,000 claims have been filed for this December so far.

Vancouver airport says it is ready for the storm Friday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

