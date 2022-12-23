Boil water advisory lifted for Hampstead

Officials in Hampstead have lifted a boil water advisory issued on Monday after water samples were found to contain fecal coliforms and E. coli.
Authorities say tap water is now safe to drink and residents no longer have to boil water for one minute before consuming it.
“The advisory issued earlier this week is now lifted after numerous thorough analyses of water samples,” spokesperson Sarah-Eve Longtin said in a news release.
Residents, however, are being advised to take some precautions such as flushing out household and building water lines to rid the plumbing of any contaminated water.
The city also recommends washing and disinfecting coffee machines and ice-making machines, as well as changing filters on any water filtration systems according to manufacturers’ instructions.
