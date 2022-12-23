Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory lifted for Hampstead

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 2:28 pm
water from a tap running into a glass View image in full screen
A boil water advisory in Hampstead was lifted on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Getty Images

Officials in Hampstead have lifted a boil water advisory issued on Monday after water samples were found to contain fecal coliforms and E. coli.

Authorities say tap water is now safe to drink and residents no longer have to boil water for one minute before consuming it.

“The advisory issued earlier this week is now lifted after numerous thorough analyses of water samples,” spokesperson Sarah-Eve Longtin said in a news release.

Read more: Hampstead issues boil water advisory over E.Coli contamination

Residents, however, are being advised to take some precautions such as flushing out household and building water lines to rid the plumbing of any contaminated water.

The city also recommends washing and disinfecting coffee machines and ice-making machines, as well as changing filters on any water filtration systems according to manufacturers’ instructions.

