Canada

In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver’s most needy after pandemic halt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 1:42 pm
A Salvation Army bell is rung by the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, in Lynden, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 View image in full screen
A Salvation Army bell is rung by the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, in Lynden, Wash., Tues. Dec. 8, 2020. The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson

The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the charitable organization says 1,400 people are expected to attend the Christmas Day event at its Harbour Light centre in Vancouver.

More than 500 kilograms of turkey will be carved, accompanied by all the traditional fixings including more than 300 litres of gravy, 76 litres of cranberry sauce, and 125 jumbo-sized pies.

Read more: Vancouver airport 'fully operational' Friday with 50% of schedule flying

At least 100 volunteers, including several who have been helping for over two decades, will serve the meal.

The Salvation Army served takeout Christmas meals last year and in 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings.

It says it is excited this year to be bringing “hope and connection back to the community with good food and warm company.”

