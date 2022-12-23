BC Transit suspends services in Central Fraser Valley due to freezing rain, driving conditions

Send this page to someone via email

BC Transit announced all services in the Central Fraser Valley are temporarily suspended due to hazardous driving conditions Friday morning.

“Due to recent snowfall mixed with freezing rain and challenging driving conditions, service is currently suspended throughout the Central Fraser Valley Transit System, including Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison transit systems,” said Tessa Humphries, a BC Transit spokesperson.

Services are suspended “until further notice,” officials said.

(1/2) ⚠️❄️ #AgassizHarrison #Chilliwack, Central #FraserValley & #HopeBC #RiderAlert – Please be advised that due to snow and icy weather conditions, all service is suspended until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience & appreciate your understanding. — BC Transit (@BCTransit) December 23, 2022

No timetable has been given for the resumption of services.

BC Transit is encouraging potential riders to stay up to date on its Twitter page or website.

Those who have questions are told to contact their customer call centres. For Central Fraser Valley questions, people are asked to call 604-854-3232 and for Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison, people are asked to call 604-795-3838.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said the freezing rain event in the Fraser Valley could be as short as 12 hours or as long as 36 hours so it’s important to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

The public should keep an eye on weather forecasts and alerts, he said.

As the system progresses and warming becomes dominant, heavy rain is expected.

That could bring localized flooding due to snow-blocked drains and melting snow.

—with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.