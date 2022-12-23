Menu

Canada

BC Transit suspends services in Central Fraser Valley due to freezing rain, driving conditions

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 12:29 pm
Icy roads and freezing rain are affecting BC Transit operations in the Fraser Valley. View image in full screen
Icy roads and freezing rain are affecting BC Transit operations in the Fraser Valley. Global News

BC Transit announced all services in the Central Fraser Valley are temporarily suspended due to hazardous driving conditions Friday morning.

“Due to recent snowfall mixed with freezing rain and challenging driving conditions, service is currently suspended throughout the Central Fraser Valley Transit System, including Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison transit systems,” said Tessa Humphries, a BC Transit spokesperson.

Services are suspended “until further notice,” officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Transit suspending all services in Victoria at 12 a.m. Friday

No timetable has been given for the resumption of services.

BC Transit is encouraging potential riders to stay up to date on its Twitter page or website.

Those who have questions are told to contact their customer call centres. For Central Fraser Valley questions, people are asked to call 604-854-3232 and for Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison, people are asked to call 604-795-3838.

Read more: B.C. South Coast should brace for severe winter storm, avoid non-essential travel

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said the freezing rain event in the Fraser Valley could be as short as 12 hours or as long as 36 hours so it’s important to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

The public should keep an eye on weather forecasts and alerts, he said.

As the system progresses and warming becomes dominant, heavy rain is expected.

That could bring localized flooding due to snow-blocked drains and melting snow.

Click to play video: 'Province warns against non-essential travel'
Province warns against non-essential travel

—with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.

