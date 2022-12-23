Menu

Canada

Trudeau and family to travel to Jamaica for one-week vacation after Christmas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2022 6:59 am
Click to play video: 'Tories want new RCMP investigation into Trudeau’s 2016 Aga Khan island vacation'
Tories want new RCMP investigation into Trudeau’s 2016 Aga Khan island vacation
WATCH: Tories want new RCMP investigation into Trudeau's 2016 Aga Khan island vacation – Apr 27, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will remain in constant contact with Ottawa during the trip and continue to be briefed and updated on issues.

Read more: Exclusive: 2020 intel warned Trudeau government that China’s interference in Canadian elections will likely be ‘pervasive’

The PMO also says it checked with the federal ethics commissioner in advance of the travel to make sure it follows guidelines.

Trudeau had been found in violation of conflict-of-interest rules in 2017 after a 2016 vacation he took to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

The prime minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even if it’s for personal travel.

The family’s flights to and from Costa Rica over the Christmas holiday in 2019 cost the government about $57,000 and thousands more were spent on flight crews’ stay in San Jose.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he trusts processes after court orders new probe linked to his Bahamas vacation'
Trudeau says he trusts processes after court orders new probe linked to his Bahamas vacation
© 2022 The Canadian Press

