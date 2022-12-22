Man charged in killing of 19-year-old woman outside Oshawa bar: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old woman outside an Oshawa bar earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said Pickering resident Teil-lyn Cook died in hospital after a stabbing outside of a bar in the area of Park Road South and Malaga Road.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Police announced Thursday that after an “extensive investigation,” officers were able to identify a suspect.

Pickering resident Maliek Morgan, 24, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Durham police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact their homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement