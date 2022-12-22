Menu

Crime

Man charged in killing of 19-year-old woman outside Oshawa bar: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 3:31 pm
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Oshawa on Dec. 4. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Oshawa on Dec. 4. Global News

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old woman outside an Oshawa bar earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said Pickering resident Teil-lyn Cook died in hospital after a stabbing outside of a bar in the area of Park Road South and Malaga Road.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Read more: 19-year-old woman dies in hospital after stabbing outside Oshawa bar

Police announced Thursday that after an “extensive investigation,” officers were able to identify a suspect.

Pickering resident Maliek Morgan, 24, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Durham police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact their homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

