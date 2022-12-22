Man charged in killing of 19-year-old woman outside Oshawa bar: police

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old woman outside an Oshawa bar earlier this month, police say.
Durham Regional Police said Pickering resident Teil-lyn Cook died in hospital after a stabbing outside of a bar in the area of Park Road South and Malaga Road.
Officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Police announced Thursday that after an “extensive investigation,” officers were able to identify a suspect.
Pickering resident Maliek Morgan, 24, faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Durham police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact their homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
