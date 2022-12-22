Menu

Canada

Don’t trust the ice, OPP says after group of 8 rescued from ‘chunk’ of ice

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 2:52 pm
OPP are reminding the public to be cautious when attempted to walk on lake ice. View image in full screen
OPP are reminding the public to be cautious when attempted to walk on lake ice. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County are advising the public to be cautious near lake ice as we head into the winter months.

This comes after police in the area rescued a group of eight people who were fishing on the ice in the Bay of Quinte.

All eight were brought safely back to shore.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. hospital offers signing bonuses to new health-care workers

“While the ice may look tempting for ice fishing, skating, walking or other activities, please do not trust the ice,” the OPP said in a news release.

“The temperatures have been erratic this winter and much of the ice is not thick enough to safely support people. Don’t put your own life, and the lives of first responders at risk.”

They also advise those who do head out on the ice to do so with the use of proper safety equipment.

According to police, possibilities include wearing of survival suits, carrying picks (used to grip ice to pull yourself out of the water) and carrying a rescue rope.

