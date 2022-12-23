Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in and around Barrie, Ont.

Several businesses and services in and around the Barrie area will have altered hours for Christmas.
Here’s what to expect.
Public Facility
- most banks, government buildings, and post offices will be closed on Christmas Day
- Barrie City Hall is closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27
- Barrie recreation centres are open until 12 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
- Barrie Landfill is open until 12 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 to Dec. 28
- There will be no change to Garbage and Recycling pick up the week of Dec. 26 to Dec. 30
- Simcoe County Administration Centre closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27
- Simcoe County Museum closed Dec. 34 to Dec. 26, open Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Simcoe County Archives closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27
- Innisfil Town Hall Dec. 24 to Jan.1 closed. Regular hours resume Jan. 2, 2023
- Barrie Public Library Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 closed, Dec. 26, closed
- Innisfil Recreation Complex and community centres closing 12 p.m., Dec. 24, will remain closed through to Dec. 26
- Innisfil ideaLAP and Library branches Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 closed
- Innisfil public skate hours vary. Please check the Town of Innisfil’s website
Read more: Rudolph’s Route: Simcoe County’s Christmas Lights Display Map
Transit
- Barrie Transit will not operate on Dec. 25. On Dec. 26, Barrie Transit will operate on Sunday schedule
- GO Transit will operate on Sunday schedule Dec. 25 to Dec. 27
- LINX Transit will not operate on Dec. 25 to 26 (Rout 4 operating on Sunday schedule on Dec. 26)
Malls
- Georgian Mall Dec. 24, open 8: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 25, closed, Dec. 26, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 25 closed, Dec. 26, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Park Place Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, holiday hours will vary depending on the store.
Read more: City reminding Barrie residents of overnight parking restrictions amid incoming winter storm
Other Services
- LCBO Dec. 24 Stores close by 6 p.m., Dec. 25 closed, Dec. 26, Selected stores open
- Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
- Restaurants and other service hours may vary over the holiday season. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
