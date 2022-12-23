Menu

Canada

Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in and around Barrie, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 11:18 am
Woman turning an open sign on glass front door of coffee shop. Business owner hanging an open sign at a cafe. View image in full screen
Woman holding open/closed sign. Getty Images

Several businesses and services in and around the Barrie area will have altered hours for Christmas.

Here’s what to expect.

Public Facility

  • most banks, government buildings, and post offices will be closed on Christmas Day
  • Barrie City Hall is closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27
  • Barrie recreation centres are open until 12 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 to Dec. 26
  • Barrie Landfill is open until 12 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 to Dec. 28
  • There will be no change to Garbage and Recycling pick up the week of Dec. 26 to Dec. 30
  • Simcoe County Administration Centre closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27
  • Simcoe County Museum closed Dec. 34 to Dec. 26, open Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Simcoe County Archives closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27
  • Innisfil Town Hall Dec. 24 to Jan.1 closed. Regular hours resume Jan. 2, 2023
  • Barrie Public Library Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 closed, Dec. 26, closed
  • Innisfil Recreation Complex and community centres closing 12 p.m., Dec. 24, will remain closed through to Dec. 26
  • Innisfil ideaLAP and Library branches Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 closed
  • Innisfil public skate hours vary. Please check the Town of Innisfil’s website

Read more: Rudolph’s Route: Simcoe County’s Christmas Lights Display Map

Transit

  • Barrie Transit will not operate on Dec. 25. On Dec. 26, Barrie Transit will operate on Sunday schedule
  • GO Transit will operate on Sunday schedule Dec. 25 to Dec. 27
  • LINX Transit will not operate on Dec. 25 to 26 (Rout 4 operating on Sunday schedule on Dec. 26)

Malls

  • Georgian Mall Dec. 24, open 8: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 25, closed, Dec. 26, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 25 closed, Dec. 26, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Park Place Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, holiday hours will vary depending on the store.

Read more: City reminding Barrie residents of overnight parking restrictions amid incoming winter storm

Other Services

  • LCBO Dec. 24 Stores close by 6 p.m., Dec. 25 closed, Dec. 26, Selected stores open
  • Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
  • Restaurants and other service hours may vary over the holiday season. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
