Canada

Winnipeg police search for missing woman

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 11:42 am
Mekha Bear, 26.
Mekha Bear, 26. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Mekha Bear, 26, was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End around 3 p.m. Nov. 28.

Police say they’re concerned for Bear’s well-being.

Bear is five feet five inches tall with a thin build. She has long, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Bear is known to frequent the downtown and West End areas of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information should call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

