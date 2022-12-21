Menu

Canada

Okanagan residents doing their best to stay warm

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 8:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan residents doing their best to stay warm'
Okanagan residents doing their best to stay warm
WATCH: Even though today is the first day of winter, people around the Okanagan have been dealing with winter conditions of their own the past few days. As Jasmine King explains those working outdoors throughout this cold snap are doing what they can to keep warm.

Even though today is the first day of winter, people around the Okanagan have been dealing with winter conditions for the past few days.

Those working outdoors throughout this cold snap are doing what they can to keep warm — including Jon Gibson.

He isn’t letting the freezing-cold weather slow him down.

Gibson works at the Super Save Gas Station in Kelowna, B.C., and as a gas attendant, he spends most of his day outside while also looking for different ways to keep warm.

“Just keep moving around and just keep plunking at ‘er. Sometimes I wear gloves because it’s too cold,” said Gibson.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. drops 1,500 metric tonnes of sand on icy city streets in 36 hours

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures continue to drop in Kelowna, with the wind chill making it feel close to minus 40 Wednesday.

However, construction workers haven’t hung up their boots just yet and tow truck drivers are busy helping residents.

“Well, if you can get in the truck that’s a good idea but yeah, just keep moving as much as possible, keep the blood flowing,” said tow truck driver Troy Clark.

“Considering I just got back from Mexico yesterday this is cold.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 20'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 20

Even though we are seeing an extreme cold warning in the Okanagan, that’s not stopping Kelowna residents from getting outside.

A few people shared their tips with Global News.

“Stay inside, don’t come outside, there’s no reason. Everything’s online now; we can just order everything to our front door, but if you do have to go outside — I just bundle up and wear long johns.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Wearing a scarf, mostly staying inside.”

“Definitely layer up, get thermal stuff, just gotta get used to it.”

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna expands emergency warming actions'
City of Kelowna expands emergency warming actions

For Gibson, his customers are happy to get his help and he’s in high spirits even with the low temperatures.

“A beautiful day out today, I’m enjoying it,” he said.

The cold snap is forecast to weaken by Thursday and warm up for the Christmas weekend.

KelownaOkanaganBC weatherWintersouthern interiorExtreme ColdCold SnapCold TemperaturesWinter ConditionsBC coldBC cold snap
