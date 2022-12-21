Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank sees high demand for Christmas hampers

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers are working hard to bring Christmas to families in Halifax who are in need of an extra helping hand this season.

Every year, Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank rolls out Christmas Hampers with all the fixings for a turkey dinner and presents for the kids.

Executive director Denise Daley says the demand has been high for their annual hamper program this season.

She says there is a wait-list this year for families seeking extra help with meals and presents for the holidays.

“We have capped it at 1,000,” Daley says. “We received a lot more applications. We have people still on the wait-list. And we made the goal of 1,000 and, in fact, if you count individuals it’s over 2,000 people who will be benefitting.”

The Halifax Forum is home to the program as Parker Street rolls out the gifts over two days with donations piled high and many presents under the tree.

Brigitte MacInnes, director of client services, says the food bank especially has been feeling the pressure of higher grocery prices.

“Our demand is huge.,” she says. “Just from the regular food bank, we’re getting 30 to 40 requests a day.”

The organization estimated it would deliver nearly 250 hampers to families who wouldn’t be able to make the trip to the forum on Wednesday, while on Thursday families will be heading to the site to pick up their hampers.

“It’s exciting because the families are appreciative, they’re waiting in anticipation like, ‘It’s delivery day what’s going to be in my hamper?'” Daley says. “‘What type of toys will I have this year for the kids?'”

Volunteers have been working hard to help those in need, including two young students. Twelve-year-old Lucas Faulkner says it’s important to lend a helping hand.

“Because some people can’t afford everything they need,” he says. “And I just think it’s nice to help people out when they need something.”

Eleven-year-old Christian Carson adds that helping others helps him enjoy the holidays.

“Basically, if you do something nice before Christmas or the holidays or whatever then you can have a happier holiday,” he says.

The charity says donations are always welcome as the more help Parker Street receives, the more it can give this season.