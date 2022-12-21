Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board delivers all its hampers after call for drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board says it no longer needs volunteer drivers after an overwhelming response to its call for help with this year’s hampers.

The not-for-profit made a plea for drivers Tuesday, telling 680 CJOB they had upwards of 8,000 hampers waiting to be delivered.

But that had all changed in less than 24 hours, says executive director Shawna Bell.

“Amazingly we completed our last delivery late last night,” Bell told 680 CJOB Wednesday morning.

0:52 Christmas Cheer Board volunteer help

“We no longer need drivers, and I can’t believe it myself. But we checked our list – and checked it twice – we are out of deliveries.”

Bell says the cheer board’s headquarters had “drivers lined up out the door” on Tuesday.

“It really makes me realize how wonderful this city truly is,” she said.

“It really is an incredible thing … the people who live here are beautiful, wonderful people.”

1:44 Christmas Cheer Board expecting record-setting season of giving in Winnipeg

Bell previously said the cheer board was expecting this to be a record-setting season for hampers.

The not-for-profit also made a plea for help after thousands of orders for hampers came flooding in when they opened for the season in early November.

Winnipeggers heeded that call too, with Bell telling Global News in mid-December they no longer needed food and toy donations.

Bell said the cheer board offices at 1821 Wellington Ave. will remain open until 1 p.m. Dec. 24 to hand out hampers to those who’ve said they can come to pick them up. They will open up again on Dec. 27, she said.