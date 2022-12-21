Menu

Crime

A 21-year-old is dead after a fatal collision in Barrie’s south end

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 10:02 am
Police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News

A 21-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving collided with a hydro pole in Barrie’s south end.

Barrie police say the crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday, on Mapleview Drive West near Veterans Drive.

Police say the crash was a single motor vehicle collision.

Read more: Highway 26 crash in Clearview Township kills 1 and injures 3

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger is in serious, life-threatening condition in a Toronto-area trauma centre, police say.

