A 21-year-old is dead after a fatal collision in Barrie’s south end

A 21-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving collided with a hydro pole in Barrie’s south end.

Barrie police say the crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday, on Mapleview Drive West near Veterans Drive.

Police say the crash was a single motor vehicle collision.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger is in serious, life-threatening condition in a Toronto-area trauma centre, police say.