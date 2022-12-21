A 21-year-old is dead after a fatal collision in Barrie’s south end

A 21-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving collided with a hydro pole in Barrie’s south end.
Barrie police say the crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday, on Mapleview Drive West near Veterans Drive.
Police say the crash was a single motor vehicle collision.
The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger is in serious, life-threatening condition in a Toronto-area trauma centre, police say.
