Canadian judoka Christa Deguchi victorious at Masters Tournament

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian judoka Christa Deguchi won the gold medal in the under-57-kilogram event Tuesday at the Masters Tournament.

Deguchi’s final match against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sarah Leonie Cysique went to overtime, when the French fighter forfeited due to a knee injury.

Deguchi, who was born in Nagano, Japan and trains in Lethbridge, Alta., needed only 26 seconds to dispatch of Pauline Starke of Germany in the second round after opening with a bye.

READ MORE: One of Canada’s top female judo athletes has Olympic aspirations

She defeated Tsukasa Yoshida of Japan in the quarterfinals and Mimi Huh of South Korea in the semis.

It’s Deguchi’s fourth gold medal of the year after winning titles at the Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and the Baku Judo Grand Slam.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was probably Christa’s best performance since she won the world championship in 2019,” coach Antoine Valois-Fortier said.