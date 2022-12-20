Man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Vaughan, Ont.: police

A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Vaughan, police say.
York Regional Police said on Dec. 9, officers received a report of a sexual assault.
Police said a suspect boarded a bus at the Vaughan Mills Mall station in the early afternoon.
“While on the bus, he engaged in a conversation with a male passenger before sexually assaulting him,” police alleged in a news release.
According to police, 61-year-old Sounder Velusamy from Vaughan was arrested on Dec. 16.
He has been charged with sexual assault.
Officers are now urging any additional victims or witnesses to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
