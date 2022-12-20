Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Vaughan, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 5:46 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 9, officers received a report of a sexual assault.

Police said a suspect boarded a bus at the Vaughan Mills Mall station in the early afternoon.

“While on the bus, he engaged in a conversation with a male passenger before sexually assaulting him,” police alleged in a news release.

According to police, 61-year-old Sounder Velusamy from Vaughan was arrested on Dec. 16.

Police say 61-year-old Sounder Velusamy has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Vaughan.
Police say 61-year-old Sounder Velusamy has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Vaughan. York Regional Police / Handout

He has been charged with sexual assault.

Officers are now urging any additional victims or witnesses to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

