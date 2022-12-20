Menu

Politics

Taliban orders Afghan universities to ban women in latest blow to rights

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 20, 2022 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Afghans feeling forgotten one year after Taliban take over'
Afghans feeling forgotten one year after Taliban take over
One year ago, author Rahela Nayebzadah took to TikTok to share her feelings about the Taliban’s violent occupation of Kabul and went viral. She joins Candace Daniel one year later to discuss how millions are still impacted - especially women and girls. – Aug 17, 2022

Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

The move marks the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women’s and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Read more: Afghanistan is a ‘disaster’ after a year of Taliban rule. What does the future hold?

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

Click to play video: '‘Everything got worse’: Afghanistan press freedoms restricted under Taliban rule'
‘Everything got worse’: Afghanistan press freedoms restricted under Taliban rule
AfghanistantalibanWomen's RightsTaliban takeoverTaliban governmentafghanistan womenWomen in AfghanistanTaliban Extremism
© 2022 The Canadian Press

