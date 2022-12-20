Menu

Canada

Updated warm-up shelter list for Saskatoon shared amid extreme cold weather response

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 1:19 pm
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's emergency wellness centre is one of the few places offering an overnight warm-up location in Saskatoon for those in need. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's emergency wellness centre is one of the few places offering an overnight warm-up location in Saskatoon for those in need. Kabilan Moulitharan- Global News

Saskatoon Emergency Management says the extreme cold weather response continues this week after it was activated on Saturday.

An updated poster of all the warm-up locations in the city was shared on Tuesday, showing which places are available at certain times.

An updated poster of the warming stations in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
An updated poster of the warming stations in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Emergency Management
Some of the organizations offering places to warm up are also calling for more supplies.

Quint, located at Station 20 West at 1120 20th St. W., has been calling for goods like winter jackets, mitts, scarves, toques, socks and hygiene products.

Click to play video: 'Praire Harm Reduction to offer overnight shelter for Saskatoon’s most vulnerable'
Praire Harm Reduction to offer overnight shelter for Saskatoon’s most vulnerable
