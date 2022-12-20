Updated warm-up shelter list for Saskatoon shared amid extreme cold weather response

Saskatoon Emergency Management says the extreme cold weather response continues this week after it was activated on Saturday.
An updated poster of all the warm-up locations in the city was shared on Tuesday, showing which places are available at certain times.
Some of the organizations offering places to warm up are also calling for more supplies.
Quint, located at Station 20 West at 1120 20th St. W., has been calling for goods like winter jackets, mitts, scarves, toques, socks and hygiene products.
